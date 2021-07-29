South State Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of South State in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for South State’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. South State has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09.

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of South State by 1,050.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

