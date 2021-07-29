Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%.
NASDAQ SFST opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $397.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.08.
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile
