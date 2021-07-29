Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Releases Earnings Results

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%.
Shares of SFST stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $397.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.
About Southern First Bancshares
