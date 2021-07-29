Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Releases Earnings Results

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $397.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.