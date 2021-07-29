Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $4.86 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.98.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $20,860,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

