Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $4.86 price objective on the energy company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.98.
NYSE:SWN opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.49.
In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $20,860,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
