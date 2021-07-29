SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 13.47%.

NASDAQ SP traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.58. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $799.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

