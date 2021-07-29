SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Gap Up to $31.33

Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.33, but opened at $33.37. SP Plus shares last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 682 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $801.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.68.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. On average, research analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,765,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,898,000 after acquiring an additional 52,541 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 970,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,816,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 961,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 151,389 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 849,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 14.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 580,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,387 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

