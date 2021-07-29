SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Gap Up to $31.33

Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.33, but opened at $33.37. SP Plus shares last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 682 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $801.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.68.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,765,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,898,000 after acquiring an additional 52,541 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 970,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,816,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 961,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 151,389 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 849,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 14.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 580,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,387 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SP Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SP)
SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.
