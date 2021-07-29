SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 81,930 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 730.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 151,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 133,595 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 201,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 195,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 72,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter.

GLDM traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $18.21. 103,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,201. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.21. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

