SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $987,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,193,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 32,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $51.60 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

