Spire (SR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spire (NYSE:SR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Spire has set its FY21 guidance at $4.30-4.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 4.300-4.500 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Spire to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SR opened at $71.68 on Thursday. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

