Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%.

SAVE traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,802,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,744. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.71. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77.

SAVE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

