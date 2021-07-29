Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 100,848 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after buying an additional 40,526 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,736,000 after buying an additional 226,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

