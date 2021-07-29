Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 139,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

NYSE KAR opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 823.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

