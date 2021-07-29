SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.00.
SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.
