SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited lessened its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $76.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

