Stakenet (XSN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $38,158.00

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges. Stakenet has a total market cap of $18.12 million and $38,158.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stakenet

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 122,386,263 coins and its circulating supply is 118,847,225 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

