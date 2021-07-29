Star Buffet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRZ) Short Interest Up 262.5% in July

Star Buffet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Shares of STRZ remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10. Star Buffet has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
Star Buffet Company Profile
