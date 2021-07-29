Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $118,319,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after buying an additional 863,282 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.32. The stock had a trading volume of 66,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,996. The company has a market cap of $145.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $74.76 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.