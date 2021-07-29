Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.44.

Starbucks stock opened at $122.41 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $74.76 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.86. The firm has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a PE ratio of 145.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

