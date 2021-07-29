Starwood Property Trust (STWD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STWD. BTIG Research increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

