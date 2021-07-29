State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $9.03 Million Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Chegg were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Chegg by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,090,000 after purchasing an additional 54,111 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $87.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -168.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.60.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

