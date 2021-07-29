Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 41,847 shares.The stock last traded at $31.05 and had previously closed at $30.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $690.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter.

In related news, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 15,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $408,003.97. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,124. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 771,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 87,399 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Steel Partners by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in Steel Partners by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 119,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Steel Partners by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 76,604 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Steel Partners by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

