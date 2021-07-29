Step Finance (STEP) Achieves Market Cap of $699,198.38

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $699,198.38 and approximately $357,300.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Step Finance has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00036975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00100351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00123083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,852.67 or 0.99729486 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.76 or 0.00787670 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

