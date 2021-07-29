Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%.

NYSE SCL traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $118.25. The stock had a trading volume of 53,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,623. Stepan has a one year low of $105.96 and a one year high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

