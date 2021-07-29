Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International (NYSE:TFII)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $104.95 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $114.00. Stephens’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFII. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TFI International to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Get TFI International alerts:

NYSE:TFII opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $115.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.