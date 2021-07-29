Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Steven Madden by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 136,338 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after buying an additional 244,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 60,260 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

SHOO opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.