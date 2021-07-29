Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 234 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth about $123,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 813.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $108.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.76. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $109.38.

