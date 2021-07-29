Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 5,376 Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $779,027.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $779,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion and a PE ratio of 24.08. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

