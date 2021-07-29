Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth $47,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.62. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 15,000 shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.