Stifel Financial Corp Sells 393 Shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHE. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,292,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SHE opened at $104.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.11. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $104.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.