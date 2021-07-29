Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%.

SF traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.67. 7,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,346. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.52. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.53.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.