Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 671 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,143% compared to the typical volume of 54 put options.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 12.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 155.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $982,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK has been the subject of several research reports. increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.