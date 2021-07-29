Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Put Options (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 517 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 776% compared to the average daily volume of 59 put options.

RRGB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Shares of RRGB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,039. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $425.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,869,000 after acquiring an additional 180,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 26,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth $9,579,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 69,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.