Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of The Cheesecake Factory Call Options (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,829 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 110% compared to the average daily volume of 1,347 call options.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $17,302,000. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,217,000 after purchasing an additional 225,749 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 65.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after purchasing an additional 131,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

CAKE stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

