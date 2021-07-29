Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%.

NASDAQ SYBT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,260. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

