StoneX Group Inc. Cuts Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Square by 279.0% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 42,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 25,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Square by 11.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.16. 245,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,786,421. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.90 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a PE ratio of 362.03, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.60, for a total transaction of $24,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 877,061 shares of company stock worth $198,496,558. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.63.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

