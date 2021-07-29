Stonnington Group LLC Invests $224,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 764.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $195.51 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $199.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.53.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

