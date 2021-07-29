Stonnington Group LLC Makes New Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,196,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chewy by 758.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 102,240 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 502.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,323 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,798,316.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,899 shares of company stock worth $19,088,529. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHWY stock opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4,471.50, a P/E/G ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.02.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.