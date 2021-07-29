Stonnington Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.9% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $217,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

