Stonnington Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,100 Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,421 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TPTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of TPTX opened at $65.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.04. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.43 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

