Stonnington Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,458.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 284,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,863,000 after purchasing an additional 278,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $220.82 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

