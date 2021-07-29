Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Issues Earnings Results

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%.

STRA traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,764. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $169.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.68.

A number of analysts recently commented on STRA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

