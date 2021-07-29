StrongBox Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 584,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,594,000 after purchasing an additional 230,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.36. 433,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,957,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $93.71 and a one year high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.