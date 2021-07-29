Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $288.00 at Oppenheimer

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $273.00 to $288.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $280.13.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $268.68 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $275.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.54. The company has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,698,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stryker by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $659,171,000 after acquiring an additional 132,119 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,602,000 after acquiring an additional 38,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

