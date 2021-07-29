Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.250-$9.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Stryker also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.25-9.40 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.79.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.18. 1,216,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,130. Stryker has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $275.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

