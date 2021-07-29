Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $268.25 and last traded at $268.07, with a volume of 15946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $263.53.

The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.13.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,698,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 49.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after buying an additional 582,538 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Stryker by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Stryker by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,110,000 after acquiring an additional 361,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1,088.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,035,000 after acquiring an additional 308,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.54. The company has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

About Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

