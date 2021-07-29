Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Shares Acquired by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,934 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Studio City International were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Studio City International by 8.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Studio City International stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Studio City International Holdings Limited has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

