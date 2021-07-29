Suburban Propane Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,038 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,281% compared to the typical volume of 220 call options.

NYSE SPH traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 129,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,827. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $537.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. This is a boost from Suburban Propane Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 468.9% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 477.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.