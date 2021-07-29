Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $785,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Booking by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,405,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,586,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,453.04.

BKNG stock traded up $12.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,238.48. The stock had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,252.01.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

