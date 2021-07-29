Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,024,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

EWJ stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.94. The stock had a trading volume of 28,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,212. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.14. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

