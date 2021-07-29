Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 199.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,591 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $6,535,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after buying an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of AUPH stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.13. 175,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,979. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley purchased 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,693. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

